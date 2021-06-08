Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 176,034 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,034 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $12,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the first quarter worth about $32,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudera alerts:

CLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $637,920.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,480.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $347,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,036 shares of company stock worth $1,573,066. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLDR opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 1.14. Cloudera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Cloudera’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.