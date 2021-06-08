Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,899 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $14,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $897,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,178,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth about $12,362,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 21.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of -0.28. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

VIRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

