Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 370,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,668,000 after purchasing an additional 526,738 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 24.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,014,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,203,000 after purchasing an additional 779,067 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Herman Miller during the fourth quarter worth $32,992,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,030,000 after purchasing an additional 39,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 765,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,877,000 after acquiring an additional 521,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.21.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLHR. Craig Hallum began coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

