Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Receives €182.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €182.33 ($214.51).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €186.00 ($218.82) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of RI traded up €1.05 ($1.24) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €180.70 ($212.59). 286,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €172.88.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

