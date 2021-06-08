Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 40,000 Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $170,955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $330,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,278 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 435.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,549,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $162,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,787 shares of company stock worth $4,294,351. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.92. 287,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,798,514. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of -50.97 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.69.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Barclays cut their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

