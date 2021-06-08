Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,961 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.42. 123,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,232,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a PE ratio of 132.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.29. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.06 and a 52-week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.