Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Has $8.28 Million Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,191 shares during the period. Baidu accounts for approximately 1.4% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $8,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $2,733,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Baidu by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 130,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after buying an additional 27,107 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Baidu by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 980.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 203,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,234,000 after buying an additional 184,506 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC decreased their price target on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $187.63. The company had a trading volume of 101,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,116,999. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.89. The company has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.00 and a 52 week high of $354.82.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

