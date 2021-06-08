Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Raises Stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies makes up about 1.7% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $10,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on WAB. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $753,603.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $256,090.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,974. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

WAB stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,427. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.11. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $55.59 and a 1-year high of $86.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.