Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 2.1% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.61.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.82. 469,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,598,275. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $193.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

