Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 24.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Shares of GH stock traded down $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $114.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,123. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.67. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 21.29 and a quick ratio of 20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 7,388 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $1,182,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,828,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,781,661.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $792,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,595.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.