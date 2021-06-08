Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Trims Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd owned 0.07% of Ralph Lauren worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,911 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,953 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 8,297.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,347,000 after purchasing an additional 901,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $61,911,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 255.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 615,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,861,000 after purchasing an additional 442,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,962 in the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RL shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.35.

RL stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.83. 4,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,963. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.94. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $142.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

