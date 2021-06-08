Peter Lawrence Sells 11,450 Shares of Anpario plc (LON:ANP) Stock

Anpario plc (LON:ANP) insider Peter Lawrence sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 610 ($7.97), for a total value of £69,845 ($91,252.94).

Peter Lawrence also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Peter Lawrence sold 10,000 shares of Anpario stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.84), for a total transaction of £60,000 ($78,390.38).

On Thursday, April 22nd, Peter Lawrence sold 30,000 shares of Anpario stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total transaction of £194,400 ($253,984.84).

LON:ANP traded up GBX 23.06 ($0.30) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 643.06 ($8.40). 15,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,725. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,828.34. The stock has a market cap of £149.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 5.11. Anpario plc has a twelve month low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 660 ($8.62).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a GBX 6.25 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from Anpario’s previous dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Anpario

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

