PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Down 2.8% on Insider Selling

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) shares fell 2.8% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $31.63 and last traded at $31.79. 3,285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 841,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.70.

Specifically, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.16. The firm has a market cap of $643.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.58.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in PetMed Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 35,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 23.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 14.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express Company Profile (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

