PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) is Adams Wealth Management’s 5th Largest Position

Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,105 shares during the quarter. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Adams Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Adams Wealth Management owned about 0.15% of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF worth $9,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 406.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 53,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.19. 2,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,869. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $41.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.08.

