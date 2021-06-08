Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will announce earnings per share of $1.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.52. Philip Morris International reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded down $2.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,413,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,540. The company has a market capitalization of $150.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.46. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

