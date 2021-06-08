Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.1% in the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 74,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 258.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

NYSE PSX opened at $92.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.73. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $93.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

