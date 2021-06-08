Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives $57.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.71.

PHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:PHR traded up $4.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.67. 726,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,098. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.34 and a beta of 1.18. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $107,788.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $2,964,674.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,563. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Phreesia by 81.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,274,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,687,000 after buying an additional 1,916,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,124,000 after purchasing an additional 616,536 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,025,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,922,000 after purchasing an additional 305,477 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 2.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,574,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,021,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,562,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,786,000 after purchasing an additional 92,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

