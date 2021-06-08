Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Given New $63.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $63.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PHR. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Sunday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.96.

Phreesia stock opened at $51.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -76.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. Phreesia has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $81.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.90.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $2,964,674.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $107,788.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,563 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Phreesia during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Phreesia by 134.4% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

