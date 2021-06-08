Pirate Chain 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.45 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.41 or 0.00013811 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $805.01 million and $2.45 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.06 or 0.00391485 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00156486 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.57 or 0.00242838 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004738 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 182,469,551 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.