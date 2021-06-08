PIVX Price Tops $0.71 on Major Exchanges (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00002202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIVX has a market cap of $46.28 million and $1.64 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PIVX has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00027234 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

