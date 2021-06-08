Playcent Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $258,771.00 (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Playcent has a market cap of $2.57 million and $258,771.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playcent coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Playcent has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00071903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00026752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.09 or 0.00994391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,170.69 or 0.09668859 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00050988 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,652,332 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

