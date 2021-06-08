PlutusDeFi (PLT) Trading Down 30.2% Over Last 7 Days

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlutusDeFi has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00072494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00026873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.00 or 0.00995534 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.94 or 0.09663180 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00051425 BTC.

PlutusDeFi Coin Profile

PlutusDeFi (PLT) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . PlutusDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

Buying and Selling PlutusDeFi

