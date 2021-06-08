Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

PLYM stock opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $585.16 million, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter worth $21,624,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,420.6% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after buying an additional 633,069 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 262.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 784,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after buying an additional 568,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,277,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,165,000 after buying an additional 375,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 294.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 277,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

