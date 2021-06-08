Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.07.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PII. KeyCorp upped their target price on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of PII traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.40. 6,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.86. Polaris has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 2.01.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 32.56%.

In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $1,030,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,524.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,126,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,871 shares of company stock worth $8,577,385. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PII. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 445.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

