PolypuX (PUX) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. PolypuX has a total market capitalization of $76,263.94 and $3,874.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolypuX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PolypuX has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00065122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00250958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00226873 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.73 or 0.01193292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,267.05 or 1.00313960 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX’s launch date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using US dollars.

