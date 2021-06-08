PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) will report earnings per share of $1.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. PRA Health Sciences posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PRA Health Sciences.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

PRAH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAH. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,933,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 5,111.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,011,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,094,000 after purchasing an additional 992,093 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,546,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1,000.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 645,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,984,000 after purchasing an additional 586,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,677,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

PRAH stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $169.76. 649,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,134. PRA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $90.79 and a 1-year high of $175.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Health Sciences (PRAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.