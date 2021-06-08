Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) PT Raised to C$50.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 3.13. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth $90,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth $270,000. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

