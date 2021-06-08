Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 446,429 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 254.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,429 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Vontier worth $18,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vontier by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,096,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,916,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 55.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,004,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,513 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth $67,584,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $67,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.71. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.