Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,476 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,752 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $19,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,814,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $32,332,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,058,000 after acquiring an additional 165,430 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after acquiring an additional 137,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after acquiring an additional 117,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOH opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.85.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

