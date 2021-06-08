Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of AeroVironment worth $18,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth about $21,502,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,221,000 after purchasing an additional 140,196 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 276,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,023,000 after purchasing an additional 76,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after buying an additional 51,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 41,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 7,093 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $854,422.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,206.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $16,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,625 shares of company stock valued at $30,586,233 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $112.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 91.01 and a beta of 0.36. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.83 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 8.43%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AVAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

