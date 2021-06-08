Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Invests $629,000 in ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of ProSight Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProSight Global by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 622,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 41,513 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProSight Global by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProSight Global by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProSight Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProSight Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $699,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PROS shares. TheStreet downgraded ProSight Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ProSight Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

ProSight Global stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.79. 23,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,663. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.71. ProSight Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

ProSight Global Profile

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

