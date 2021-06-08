Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 95,612 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000. Boston Private Financial makes up approximately 0.9% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BPFH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,354,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 489,659 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,204,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,075,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,388,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BPFH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $46,038.85. Also, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $167,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,056.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,686 shares of company stock valued at $554,959 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPFH traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $15.66. 2,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $15.77.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.56 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 6.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

