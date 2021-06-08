Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avanti Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.71 during trading on Tuesday. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,318. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.84. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

