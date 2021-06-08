Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,000. Philip Morris International makes up 3.3% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 53,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.90. 11,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,557,708. The company has a market capitalization of $152.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $98.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

