Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Shares Up 2.2%

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) shares shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.65. 62,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 64,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $103.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.29.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03).

In related news, insider James E. Besser sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $4,304,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,064,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,451,868. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Justin W. Yorke sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $64,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 300,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,961.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 444,771 shares of company stock worth $4,778,802 in the last 90 days. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

