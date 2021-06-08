PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities cut their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist cut their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get PROG alerts:

In other news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in PROG by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of PROG by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROG by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in PROG by 2.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PROG by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRG stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.96. 3,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,378. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PROG has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PROG will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.