Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $174.55

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $174.55 and last traded at $174.25, with a volume of 2958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,808 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,394,000 after purchasing an additional 43,677 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,453,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,886,000 after purchasing an additional 334,340 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,403,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,578,000 after purchasing an additional 43,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,384,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,101,000 after purchasing an additional 273,463 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

