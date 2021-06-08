ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Receives $8.32 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.55.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get ProPetro alerts:

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $344,458.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,685.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $252,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,908 shares of company stock worth $1,262,893. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ProPetro by 3,814.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ProPetro by 98.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 759,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,857. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 3.34.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ProPetro will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.