ProVen Growth and Income VCT Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:PGOO)

ProVen Growth and Income VCT (LON:PGOO) announced a dividend on Monday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON PGOO opened at GBX 57 ($0.74) on Tuesday. ProVen Growth and Income VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 58 ($0.76). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 56.28. The firm has a market cap of £144.68 million and a PE ratio of -8.41.

Get ProVen Growth and Income VCT alerts:

About ProVen Growth and Income VCT

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term returns greater than those available from investing in a portfolio of quoted companies, by investing in a portfolio of carefully selected qualifying investments in small and medium sized unquoted companies with excellent growth prospects, and a portfolio of non-qualifying investments, including cash, liquidity funds, fixed interest securities, debt and debt-related securities in growth companies, and non-qualifying venture capital investments, within the conditions imposed on all venture capital trusts (VCTs), and to minimize the risk of each investment and the portfolio as a whole.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for ProVen Growth and Income VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProVen Growth and Income VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.