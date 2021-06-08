Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 996,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,791,000 after acquiring an additional 45,307 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 70,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.23.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $108.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.31. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

