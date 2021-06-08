Prudential (LON:PRU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Prudential plc (LON:PRU)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,492.50 ($19.50). Prudential shares last traded at GBX 1,475 ($19.27), with a volume of 1,701,224 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price target on Prudential and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,608.80 ($21.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,524.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65.

In other news, insider Mike Wells sold 132,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.60), for a total transaction of £1,983,510 ($2,591,468.51).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

