Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HSBC raised Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. 1.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PUK traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.87. 141,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. Prudential has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

