Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 18.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,637,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,432,000 after acquiring an additional 870,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 106.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after buying an additional 1,389,589 shares during the period. Bloom Tree Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 1,374,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,263,000 after buying an additional 940,542 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,317,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,000 after buying an additional 252,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRPL shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of PRPL opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.78. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2,900.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 68.88%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

