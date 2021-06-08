Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Endeavor Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EDR. Piper Sandler started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.92.

EDR opened at 27.90 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of 23.25 and a 52 week high of 33.20.

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 33,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total transaction of 964,134.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 951,229. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total value of 780,911.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately 735,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,652 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

