Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in a report released on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $50.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million.

STKS has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of STKS stock opened at $11.17 on Monday. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $336.94 million, a PE ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 2.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 278.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 114,911 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $880,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 320.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 19,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $230,973.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,345,837 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,876.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tyler Loy sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $50,201.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,224.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,134 shares of company stock worth $1,740,763 over the last three months. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

