QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,442 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of QTS Realty Trust worth $14,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.27. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 70.42%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $678,050.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,117.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $786,312.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,757. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.77.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

