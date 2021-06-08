QTS Realty Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:QTS)

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 7,011 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 70,010% compared to the average volume of 10 call options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,206,579.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,613 shares of company stock worth $1,962,757. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTS. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $117,000.

QTS stock opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -150.29 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $78.65.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. As a group, analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

