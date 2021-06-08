Quant (QNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $502.60 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 8th. Quant has a total market cap of $502.60 million and $7.55 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can now be purchased for approximately $41.63 or 0.00123787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quant has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000117 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002077 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.91 or 0.00873919 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

