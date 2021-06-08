Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $396.82 million.Quantum also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.020-0.000 EPS.

NASDAQ QMCO traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $7.29. 27,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,458. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34. Quantum has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $416.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 2.22.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quantum will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QMCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quantum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Northland Securities started coverage on Quantum in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Quantum in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $149,979.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 291,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 8,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $57,750.55. Insiders sold a total of 46,221 shares of company stock worth $348,721 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

