QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stake Increased by Longitude Cayman Ltd.

Longitude Cayman Ltd. grew its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 763.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $653,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 81.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Arthedge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $8,055,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $2,889,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $1,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $1,247,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $4,045,043.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,199,589 shares in the company, valued at $29,929,745.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,187,508 shares of company stock worth $30,045,750.

QS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

QuantumScape stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.00. 252,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,070,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion and a PE ratio of -77.77. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $132.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

